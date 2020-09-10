Leeds United ‘snubbed’ a move for Ollie Watkins before his transfer to Villa as they weren’t prepared to pay the £28million fee as reported by The Mirror’s David Anderson.

Watkins completed his move to Villa from Brentford earlier this week for a deal worth £28million rising to £33million with add-ons.

There were a whole host of Premier League sides interested in Watkins following his impressive 2019/20 Championship campaign and Leeds were indeed amongst them.

However, the Whites decided to splash £26million on Spanish striker Rodrigo instead as they saw this as ‘better value for money.’

Leeds were keen on Ollie Watkins, but not at £28million which Villa have ended up paying for him. Leeds are delighted with Rodrigo and feel the proven Spain striker represents much better value for them at £26million.#lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 9, 2020

Watkins notched an impressive 26 league goals last season for Brentford as he helped guide them all the way to the play-off final where they ultimately lost 2-1 to Fulham.

The 24-year-old striker had been linked with a move away since their failure to win promotion and will now link up with former manager Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Rodrigo scored four goals and provided seven assists in 27 La Liga games last season and at 29-years-old is further along in his footballing career than Watkins but also brings more experience.

However, Watkins does possess more knowledge of the English game although he doesn’t have any prior Premier League experience.

They both appear to be quality strikers who are capable of making the step-up to Premier League football and it will be interesting to see next season who enjoys the better campaign and goalscoring return.

Who will have the better Premier League season?