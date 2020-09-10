Bristol City have set their sights on Cardiff City defender Greg Cunningham according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old spent three years at Ashton Gate between 2012 and 2015 and he is believed to be keen on a return to his former club.

Cunningham joined Cardiff in 2018 from Preston North End but has failed to gain first-team football on a regular basis and has made just nine appearances since his move.

The defender joined Blackburn Rovers on loan last season and made ten appearances but then suffered a cruciate injury and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Cunningham is now back to full fitness after his time on the treatment table but the Republic of Ireland international has found himself behind Joe Bennett in the pecking order under manager Neil Harris.

The left-back’s contract expires next summer and Cardiff could look to cash on him to avoid losing him on a free next year.

Cunningham played 107 times for Bristol City in his first spell at the club and manager Dean Holden is keen to add defensive recruits to his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

He also has four international caps to his name highlighting the experience and pedigree that the defender possesses which could be a real coup for the Robins.

Bristol City have already signed experienced veteran Chris Brunt on a free transfer and Cunningham represents another cheap option with an abundance of experience.

Would Greg Cunningham be a good signing for Bristol City?