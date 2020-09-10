Wigan Athletic are in talks with Waterford manager John Sheridan over becoming their new manager as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Former manager Paul Cook departed the Latics at the end of last season and they are now on the lookout for a new boss and talks have reportedly began with 55-year-old Sheridan.

Wigan. Now talking to John Sheridan about becoming new manager. Another day another drama. Currently at Waterford. 😳😳😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 10, 2020

Wigan entered administration towards the end of the last campaign and were deducted 12 points which ultimately saw them relegated to League One and in turn lose a whole host of first-team players.

Jamal Lowe, Kieffer Moore, Joe Williams, Antonee Robinson and Leon Balogun are just a number of the names who have left the club.

Sheridan has only been in charge of League of Ireland side Waterford since July but the opportunity to manage a much bigger club like Wigan might be of interest to him as he looks to possibly return to English football.

Sheridan has enjoyed spells in charge of Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United and was sacked by Chesterfield last season after a poor season in the National League.

The former Chesterfield boss has won two out of his seven games in charge of Waterford but he is a manager who is renowned for steering clubs out of trouble and helping them to rebuild.

However, with Wigan needing a massive rebuild and recruitment of players this would be a huge job to take on and he has struggled in the past at Notts County and Chesterfield and may even represent something of a gamble for Wigan.

