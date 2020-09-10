Tottenham Hotspur have been seemingly priced out of the race for Bournemouth forward Josh King according to The Athletic.

The Cherries value King at around £15-£20million and it is thought that Spurs are not willing to match that valuation meaning a move back to Manchester United could be on the cards.

Tottenham are looking to invest in their attacking players and are keen to add a back-up striker to Harry Kane having been heavily reliant on the England international in recent years.

King was seen as a viable option for the North London club with the Norwegian having impressed during his time at Bournemouth.

Jason Tindall’s men are willing to listen to offers for King following their relegation to the Championship and have already lost a host of star names.

Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale have made the moves to Newcastle United, Manchester City and Sheffield United respectively.

Tottenham are keen to add competition in their attacking ranks but with Harry Kane certain to start every week and their main choice striker, they are not willing to pay huge amounts of money to bring in another forward.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for King although this would probably depend on whether they can complete a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho who they have been chasing all summer.

A deal for Sancho has so far hit a few stumbling blocks and a move for King could represent a cheaper and more attainable option for the Red Devils.

Will Josh King be a big miss at Bournemouth if he leaves?