Birmingham City have been given the ‘green light’ in their pursuit of Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan as reported by the Daily Mail.

Blues are interested in bringing Hogan back to the club following his successful loan spell last season and recent reports suggest this could potentially happen.

Hogan joined Birmingham City for the second half of last season and scored seven goals in 17 Championship games and made a real impact during his time at St. Andrews.

Villa are said to be open to offers for Hogan as well as Mbwana Samatta, Marvelous Nakamba, Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert, Orjan Nyland, and Lovre Kalinic.

Dean Smith’s men have recently confirmed the capture of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins meaning Hogan is likely to be even further down the pecking order at the club.

Villa are also reportedly interested in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster as well as other possible attacking options meaning Hogan’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

Birmingham City currently only have Lukas Jutkiewicz as their main senior striker in Aitor Karanka’s first-team squad and Hogan would be a welcome addition to the club.

Karanka needs more options in the attacking areas of the team and the signing of Hogan, after his impressive displays last season could represent shrewd business by Blues as they look to have a more successful campaign this time around and ensure they steer clear of any relegation worries.

Birmingham City have already bought in some impressive signings including Jonathan Leko from Midlands neighbours West Bromwich Albion.

Would Scott Hogan be a good signing for Birmingham City?