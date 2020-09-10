Swansea City have been given a boost with the news that Liverpool could be willing to allow striker Rhian Brewster to move their on loan once again as reported by the Daily Star.

Liverpool’s preferred choice is for Brewster to gain first-team football and experience at a Premier League side but are willing to consider a Swansea return for the youngster.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at the Liberty Stadium and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Welsh side who have expressed an interest in bringing him back to the club.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for him this summer either on loan or as a permanent deal.

However, with each of those clubs adding attacking players to their ranks it may mean that their interest has decreased somewhat in Brewster which gives Swansea more of a chance of bringing him back to the club.

Brewster did play for Liverpool in the recent Community Shield defeat and missed their decisive penalty kick but Klopp himself took the blame for the outcome.

The striker proved himself as a real asset to Swansea and was one of the main reasons why they made a surge to the play-off semi-finals and he would be a huge coup if they could manage to secure his return.

However, he is a player in demand and there is still Premier League interest in him meaning Swansea still face an uphill battle to bring him back to the club.

