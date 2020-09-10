West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur target Troy Deeney is open to leaving Watford this summer as reported by The Daily Mail.

It is believed that the Hornets are also willing to allow Deeney to leave on a loan basis following their relegation to the Championship.

Watford would be keen to keep him at the club but with interest building from elsewhere and the 32-year-old’s desire to leave they are reluctantly willing to listen to offers for him.

Deeney has been with Watford since 2010 and a move to West Brom could appeal with the Birmingham-born striker having the opportunity to being closer to his home.

Although Watford rate their captain highly and will not let him leave for any amount which doesn’t match their value, they will not stand in his way of a suitable departure.

Deeney suffered numerous injuries throughout the previous campaign but is now back to full fitness and has recently expressed his thoughts that he still sees himself as a ‘Premier League striker.’

The Watford skipper has been a good servant to the club but with his high wages, this could be a problem with the London club having now dropped into the second tier of English football.

West Brom have been more heavily linked with a move but they face competition from Spurs who are also monitoring Deeney with him seen as a potential alternative option to Harry Kane.

The Baggies are also said to be interested in Deeney’s teammate Andre Gray although no official bid has yet been made for either player.

