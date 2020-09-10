Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated regarding the recent transfer activity surrounding him according to The Daily Mail.

Grant is a target for Premier League new boys West Bromwich Albion but the newly-promoted side are struggling to offer the £17million that the Terriers are valuing the striker at.

West Brom have recently splashed the cash on West Ham United winger Grady Diangana in a deal worth up to £18million and with finances being tighter than usual due to the Coronavirus pandemic they are attempting to come up with a financial package which is structured for Grant.

The 22-year-old striker is said to be desperate to make the move to West Brom and is becoming frustrated by Huddersfield’s stance and their refusal to budge on the £17million price tag.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is keen to recruit a new forward before their first game of the season against Leicester City but with time running out it appears unlikely he will get his wish.

Grant has scored 23 goals in 51 starts for Huddersfield and is considered one of the most promising strikers outside the top flight and one who can really make the step up to the Premier League.

Huddersfield have already lost striker Steve Mounie and now look set to lose Grant with it looking almost certain he will leave the club this summer.

With Huddersfield playing hardball, West Brom could turn their attentions to Watford strike duo Troy Deeney and Andre Gray with whom they have been linked with.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for West Brom?