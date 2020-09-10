Peterborough United are looking to beat Hull City to the signing of Exeter City winger Randell Williams, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The Tigers have had two bids rejected by the Grecians for the ex-Watford man.

Peterborough are believed to be in ‘talks’ and are ready to launch a move of their own.

Williams, who is 23 years old, scored five goals in 46 games in all competitions for Exeter last season to help them get to the Play-Off final. He also chipped in with 14 assists and won their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards for last term.

He started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

Hull are preparing for life in League One and are looking to sign some attacking players now, as per The72. However, they will have to fork out more money to bring Williams to the KCOM Stadium.

Peterborough have had an impressive transfer window and have brought in Sammie Szmodics and Jonson Clarke-Harris. The Posh could further boost their ranks by beating the Tigers to the signing of the Exeter star.

Who would you join?