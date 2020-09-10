Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from Cardiff City, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Blues are set to bring in their seventh summer signing as Aitor Karanka looks to mount a promotion push this season.

Etheridge, who is 30 years old, has been made available to leave fellow Championship side Cardiff in this transfer window. He is out of contract with Neil Harris’ side next year so they are avoiding losing him on a free.

He has previously been linked with Premier League duo Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Etheridge joined Cardiff in 2017 and has since played 102 games for the Welsh side, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

The Philippines international started his senior career at Fulham and had loan spells away at Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Crewe Alexandra before permanent stints at Oldham Athletic and Walsall.

He will compete with fellow new signing Andrew Prieto for the number one spot at St. Andrews in the upcoming campaign.

Birmingham have been busy in this transfer window and have also brought in the likes of George Friend, Adam Clayton, Ivan Sanchez, Jonathan Leko and Jon Toral.

The Blues lost last time out in the Carabao Cup against Cambridge United but will be looking to kick-start league action with a win against Brentford on Saturday.

