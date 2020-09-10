Barnsley are eyeing a move for Celtic forward Jack Aitchison, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes have identified him as a potential replacement for Jacob Brown, who left the club yesterday for fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Barnsley have signed four players so far this summer as Gerhard Struber gears up for his first full season in charge at Oakwell, with the likes of Kilian Ludewig, Dominic Frieser, Isaac Christie-Davies and most recently Michal Helik joining.

The Yorkshire side are in the hunt for more signings and have Aitchison on their radar.

Aitchison, who is 20 years old, spent last season on loan in League Two at Forest Green Rovers and scored six goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Mark Cooper’s side.

The Scotland youth international has risen up through the youth ranks at Celtic but only has a year left on his contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

He made his first-team debut for the Glasgow giants in May 2016 and scored with his first touch against Motherwell, making him the youngest ever player to score a competitive goal for the club at 16.

Aitchison has since played twice more for the Hoops and also had loan spells away at Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic before moving to Forest Green last term.

Barnsley have identified him as a target and could try and lure him away from Scotland. Celtic have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club with him entering the final 12 months of his current deal there.

