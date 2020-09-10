Osman Kakay and Seny Dieng are ‘close’ to signing new contracts at QPR, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops also want to hand Dominic Ball a new deal, but doubts remain over the long-term futures of Bright Osayi-Samuel-Samuel and Ryan Manning.

Conor Masterson penned a new deal with Mark Warburton’s side earlier this week and they are hoping Kakay and Dieng follow suit now.

Kakay, who is 23 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at QPR so tying him down to a longer contract is a shrewd move. The London-born defender has played 18 times for their first-team so far in his career and will be hoping to get more games over the coming seasons.

He adds more options and depth to their defensive department and will compete with Todd Kane for the right-back position in the upcoming campaign.

Dieng will be eager to battle with Liam Kelly for the number one spot. The 25-year-old signing a new deal could pave the way for Joe Lumley to leave the club, as covered by The72.

The Swiss stopper joined QPR in 2016 having previously played for the likes of Grasshoppers and MSV Duisburg. He has never made a senior appearance for the R’s but has gained experience out on loan at Whitehawk, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers.

