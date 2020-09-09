Sunderland have announced the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Stephen Wearne on a free transfer via their official website.

Wearne joins up with Sunderland’s under-23 setup following his recent release from Middlesbrough back in July.

During his time on Teesside he made around 60 appearances for Boro’s youth system, scoring 10 and assisting 10.

Upon signing Wearne gave an interview to Sunderland’s website:

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s a huge opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do.”

Elliot Dickman, the Under-23 head coach also commented on the recent addition:

“We’ve been aware of Stephen for a long time, so we know the qualities he has. We’ve had him at the academy for a couple of weeks now and he’s impressed. It’s another good addition for us heading into the season.”

Wearne didn’t make any appearances for the first-team at Middlesbrough but had been utilised in pre-season outings in the past couple of years. However he was released following the end of his previous deal at the end of last season and was ultimately left to join Sunderland for free.

The 19-year old signs for Boro’s local rivals on a one-year deal and he will be hoping to impress and be granted an extension on his current contract.

The attacking midfielder can be utilised as a number 10 or out wide and will provide Dickman with plenty of options in the up and coming season given his versatility in the forward line.