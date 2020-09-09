Former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton is optimistic over the Canaries’ chances of promotion this season as he revealed in an interview reported by The Pink Un.

Norwich endured relegation to the Championship last season but Ashton believes that they will be stronger for their Premier League experience and thinks they could bounce straight back to the top-flight.

“The fact Leeds, Fulham and West Brom have gone up makes this league even more competitive,” said Ashton. “The stand-outs for me are Norwich, Watford and Brentford.”

“But there’s a big transfer cloud over all three which could make a huge difference to whether they get promoted or not.”

The Canaries haven’t lost too many of their players from last season but so far only Jamal Lewis who was one of their star performers has left the club as he recently joined Newcastle United.

“A lot of people would have expected two or three out of the door pretty quickly after the end of the season,” Ashton said speaking ahead of the return of the EFL on Quest highlights show this Saturday.

“But it looks as if only Jamal Lewis will be on his way at the moment and they’ve added Jordan Hugill, who got 13 goals at QPR last season, and Ben Gibson who has been a top Championship defender.”

“They also play a style of football teams couldn’t cope with two years ago and they’ve got even better having that Premier League experience.”

With the new additions that Norwich have managed to acquire and not losing too many of their first-team players they look set to be one of the main contenders for promotion this coming campaign.

Will Norwich City bounce straight back to the Premier League?