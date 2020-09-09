Speaking to Quest ahead of the recommencement of their EFL highlights show this weekend, former-Norwich and West Ham striker Dean Ashton revealed he has high expectations for Middlesbrough this season.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock boasts an impressive record when it comes to promotions and will be hoping he can achieve a similar feat with his new side.

Former-England international Dean Ashton had high praise for Warnock and stated the 71-year old will be aiming for a top two finish.

“He won’t say that but I think he’ll expect that of himself,” he said.

“He’ll feel there’s enough there at the club, albeit they’ve lost [Adam] Clayton, George Friend and players with experience.”

He went on to speak about striker duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, claiming both should have better campaigns this time around.

“I think he’s shown he can get the best out of that front two, I think Ashley Fletcher could be one of the strikers of the season.

“Britt Assombalonga has shown in previous seasons what he’s capable of and I think Neil Warnock is exactly the type of manager who can get the best out of them two.”

Ashton claims that a promotion may be slightly out of reach for Boro but does anticipate a charge on the top six.

“I expect a different season from Middlesbrough.

“Whether it’s promotion, I’m not sure, I think there’s too many quality sides in the league for them to push for that.

“I think it would be the play-offs at best.”