Celtic could be set to make a move for Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Football Insider.

The SPL giants face competition from rivals Rangers as well as a whole host of Premier League and European clubs for the youngster.

Osayi-Samuel has been stalling over a new contract at the club and looks set for a move away with Crystal Palace keen having already bought in Eberechi Eze from QPR.

The winger is in the last nine months of his contract and with him no closer to signing a new deal they may look to cash on him and avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old almost moved to Club Brugge but the deal failed to materialise and he remained with the London club for the remainder of last season.

Leicester City, Fulham and Brighton have also been keeping close tabs on him but Celtic are seemingly looking to push ahead in the race for his signature.

Celtic could look to sign him on a pre-contract for a cut-price deal in January with QPR keen to resolve his future as soon as possible.

QPR still want £5million for Osayi-Samuel going into the final month of the summer window after a very impressive Championship campaign in 2019/20.

Osayi-Samuel who can play anywhere behind the striker including on both flanks, scored six goals and provided nine assists from 40 matches in all competitions in the last campaign making him one of the most sought-after players in the Championship.

