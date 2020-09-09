Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie has completed a move to French side Brest as reported by The Yorkshire Post.

Mounie has signed a four-year-deal and leaves the Terriers after two-and-a-half-years at the club.

The Benin international signed from Montpellier for £11.5million in the summer of 2017 and now joins Brest who finished 14th in the French top division last term – for a fee of €5million.

Mounie scored 19 goals in 95 games in all competitions for Huddersfield but with his contract expiring next summer it was decided that his exit was the best choice for all parties.

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations, Leigh Bromby, commented: “Steve was going into the final year of his contract and with that in mind this transfer made complete sense for the club.”

“He has certainly created a lot of happy memories with us, so we thank him for that and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mounie was one of the highest earners left at the John Smith’s Stadium and it is a deal which appear to make sense for both the player and the club.

Huddersfield have also added Danny Ward on a free transfer and already have Fraizer Campbell within their attacking ranks.

However, Mounie may not be the only striker to leave with Karlan Grant attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion and with a deal seemingly in the pipeline for the 22-year-old who could be on his way to the Premier League.

