Hull City are interested in ex-Championship winger Jacques Maghoma, according to journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Jacques Maghoma has interest from Luton #LTFC Wycombe #Chairboys and Hull #HCAFC following his departure from Birmingham #BCFC (@mcgrathmike)

Second tier duo Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers are also in the frame.

Hull are looking to bring in some new faces before the start of the new season but will have to see off interest from elsewhere to bring him to League One.

Maghoma, who is 32 years old, is a free agent after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and is weighing up his options.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never played for their first-team. Instead, he left Spurs in 2009 for Burton Albion and became a key player for the Brewers.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in 2013 and he spent two years at Hillsborough, scoring four goals in 66 matches.

Maghoma then moved to Birmingham five years ago and since played 180 games for the Blues, chipping in with 21 goals.

He made 21 appearances for the Blues last term under Pep Clotet but has spent the past few months weighing up his next club.

Hull are interested but will have to battle with Championship clubs Luton and Wycombe to get him.

In other Tigers news, Grant McCann is eager to bolster his ranks and has his sights set on bringing in at least three new players, as per The72.



Will Hull get Maghoma?