Manchester United could make a late swoop for Bournemouth star Josh King according to a report from The Athletic.

King has been linked with a number of clubs including Aston Villa as well as sides in Europe but he could even be on his way to a move to Old Trafford.

The forward has seen a number of his teammates depart in recent weeks including Nathan Ake to Manchester City, Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United and Callum Wilson to Newcastle United.

Bournemouth were always aware that they would lose some of their star names following their relegation to the Championship and they could be set to lose another.

Manchester United are still chasing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but have so far failed to agree any kind of negotiations with the German club for the transfer of the England star.

King has enjoyed a successful spell with Bournemouth and is likely to jump at the chance of a move back to the top-flight should the Red Devils come knocking.

Despite suffering with injuries at various times in the last campaign he still managed to score six goals and provide four assists in 26 Premier League games and his versatility is also an asset.

King can play as a striker or as a winger and would certainly bring more pace to the Manchester United team.

Bournemouth on the other hand will be hoping they can retain King having already lost Fraser and Wilson from their attacking ranks.

Would Josh King be a good signing for Manchester United?