QPR, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley want Boreham Wood winger Sorba Thomas, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09.09.20, 12.02).

The National League man could be set for a move to the Football League over the coming weeks.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, has scored five goals in 75 appearances for Boreham Wood over the past couple of seasons.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

QPR are in the hunt for some new signings as they prepare for the upcoming Championship season. They are in need of some attacking options and could see Thomas as someone to add more depth going forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Hoops want him for the future or would throw him straight into the first-team set up.

Charlton have been credited with an interest as Lee Bowyer’s men look to add more bodies into their ranks as they gear up for League One.

They have brought in the likes of Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington so far this summer but are eager to bring in some new faces after their relegation last term.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are no strangers to signing players from the lower leagues and giving them an opportunity to play at a higher level and are also being linked with Thomas.

The Tykes stayed in the second tier in dramatic fashion last season and their boss, Gerhard Struber, is keen to add the finishing touches to his squad before the new campaign starts.

Do you want Thomas at your club?