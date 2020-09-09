According to The Watford Observer, Watford will be without several key players for their season opener against Middlesbrough this Friday evening.

Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr, Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra, Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Adam Masina, Etienne Capoue, and Danny Welbeck and all unavailable for their clash with Middlesbrough this week.

“Troy was with us in the first few days,” said new Watford boss Vladimir Ivic, “After, he moved out because of some small problem he had in his knee.”

He went on to discuss Ismaila Sarr. “He’s back and he’s here and I hope in the next few days he will start to work with the team” he said. “He will not be available for Middlesbrough.”

Sarr has only just returned from Senegal and will begin training with his Watford teammates soon. Unfortunately for the Hornets this week’s game against Middlesbrough has come too soon for one of their star players.

Equally, the others missing from action will provide Ivic with a selection headache.

New signing Stipe Perica or Glenn Murray will likely lead the line for the Hornets with Gray, Deeney and Welbeck injured, whereas new addition Jeremy Ngakia is likely to deputise in Janmaat’s absence at right-back.

This will certainly be good news for Middlesbrough who will see an away trip to Watford as one of their trickiest games of the campaign. The lack of home fans will also be an added bonus for Neil Warnock’s side, who travelled well under the veteran in the latter stages of last season.