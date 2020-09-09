As per a report from Lancs Live, Aston Villa’s £33m signing of Ollie Watkins could open the door for Preston North End to move for striker Keinan Davis.

This summer, it has been widely reported that Preston North End are keen to add a new striker this summer. Alex Neil wants to add more firepower to his attacking ranks and as per a report from The Sun (as cited by Lancs Live), Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is on Preston’s radar.

Reports claimed that Preston were interested in bringing Davis to Deepdale. However, Aston Villa wanted to add another striker to their attacking ranks before letting the Villa academy graduate leave.,

Now, with striker Ollie Watkins leaving Brentford to make a £33m move to Aston Villa, the door may have opened for Preston North End to make a move for Davis.

Davis could be sent out on loan by Aston Villa to allow him to gain more first-team experience. Dean Smith used the striker last season amid Wesley’s injury problems but Davis looks to now be fourth in Villa’s striker pecking order, with new man Watkins, Wesley and Mbwana Samatta ahead of him.

Davis. 22, has played in 67 games for Aston Villa since making his way through their academy. The powerful forward has netted four goals and laid on five assists in the process.

With Watkins arriving at Villa Park, it will be interesting to see if Preston North End are able to tempt Aston Villa into sending Davis out on loan. Would you welcome the signing of Davis, Preston fans? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

