Grant McCann has said Hull City are still in the hunt for some new signings, as per an interview with BBC Radio Humberside (see tweet below).

Twitter: LISTEN: Grant McCann speaks to @bbcburnsy following #hcafc’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City Under 21s. https://t.co/ROkdJ55t95 (@HumbersideSport)

The Tigers are looking to add some more new faces to their squad as they prepare for the upcoming League One season.

Hull have signed midfield duo Richard Smallwood and Greg Docherty this summer but are wanting another central midfielder as competition. They currently have Dan Batty and George Honeyman, as well as youngsters Ben Sheaf and Callum Jones, but feel they need another with Leonardo da Silva Lopes’ future up in the air.

The Yorkshire club also want two forwards to add more firepower to their ranks. Keane Lewis-Potter will be heavily involved this season, but McCann needs more up top to also compete with the likes of Mallik Wilks, James Scott, Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis.

McCann has delved into the transfer market to sign the likes of Smallwood, Docherty, Josh Emmanuel, Lewie Coyle and Alfie Jones this summer.

Hull progressed into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a win on penalties against Sunderland last weekend but lost to Leicester City Under-21’s last night. They fielded a young side but felt hard done by after a soft late penalty won it for the Foxes.

The Tigers take on Gillingham on Saturday and will be eager to start the league season with three points.



Confident ahead of the new season, Hull fans?