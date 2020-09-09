Brentford face the tough task of seeking a replacement for Ollie Watkins, who has left the club for Aston Villa. Here are five players they could target-



Yoane Wissa, FC Lorient- The Bees are no strangers to delving into European markets for talent. Wissa, who is 24 years old, scored 15 goals in the French Ligue 2 last season. He can play up front or on either flank and is valued at £3.15 million on Transfermarkt.

Marcos Andre, Real Vallodolid– He impressed on loan in the Spanish second tier last season for Mirandes and chipped in with 12 goals. The Brazilian is another foreign option Brentford could consider over the coming weeks.

Mo Eisa, Peterborough United- Brentford have already lured Ivan Toney away from the Posh in this transfer window and could potentially eye up a move for his strike partner from last season. Eisa, who has previously played for Cheltenham Town and Bristol City, bagged 16 goals last term.

Sam Cosgrove, Aberdeen- He has been prolific for the Dons over recent seasons and has fired 44 goals in 87 games for the Scottish side in all competitions. The 6ft 2inc forward is a decent age at 23 and could be on the Bees’ transfer watchlist.

William Togui, Mechelen- The Ivory Coast international is a key player for Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League and bagged eight last season. He is a 23-year-old centre-forward who could fill the void left by Watkins’ departure. The number nine is under contract until 2024 though so may be pricey.

Confident ahead of the new season, Brentford fans?