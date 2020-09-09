Speaking to ESPN, Reading’s Player of the Year has admitted that his future at the Madejski Stadium is “not certain” amid interest from the Premier League.

Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael became a star performer for Reading in his first season with the club. The 30-year-old played in 46 games across all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets, resulting in him being named as the Royals’ Player of the Season.

Now, however, question marks are surrounding his future at Reading. Rafael has spoken to ESPN regarding his future at the Madejski Stadium, saying it is “not certain” that he will remain at the club and that he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Speaking to ESPN, Rafael said:

“I have two more years of contract here, I am happy, but it is not certain that I will stay. The market is open and there are some conversations going on.

“I want to stay in England. If my club decides it’s good, I’m a professional. I have the dream of going to the Premier League and when you have the chance it is your wish. We have some interested clubs that we are talking about.”

Rafael has two years remaining on hic contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022. However, if the player wants a move to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see if Reading are able to hold on to the ‘keeper this summer.

Reading fans, would you allow Rafael to make a move to the Premier League or is he a must keep player? Have your say on the situation in the poll below.

Rafael - stay or go?