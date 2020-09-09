Sheffield Wednesday are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Yes. As a buy. https://t.co/nnIA9flnSt (@reluctantnicko)

The Owls are looking to bring in a new forward as they prepare for their upcoming Championship season.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, only joined West Brom last summer but could leave the Hawthorns already.

The Denmark international scored four goals in 17 games for Slaven Bilic’s side as they were promoted to the Premier League last season. However, the Midlands side may cash him on him over the coming weeks, despite him still having three years left on his contract there.

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy in this transfer window assembling their new look squad. They have brought in the likes of Chey Dunkley, Izzy Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Elias Kachunga, but are not stopping their recruitment drive just yet.

They have one senior striker in their squad in Jordan Rhodes and want Zohore to come in and sharpen their attacking options.

He moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from KV Kortrijk and went onto score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

Sheffield Wednesday are now interested in signing him and could tempt West Brom with a permanent offer for him.



Will SWFC get Zohore?