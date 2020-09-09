The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Doncaster Rovers have won the race to sign West Brom youngster Rayhaan Tulloch on loan ahead of Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town.

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore is looking to use his West Brom links to bring one of the Baggies’ top prospects on loan to the Keepmoat Stadium.

As per The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley, West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch is set to make a loan move to Doncaster Rovers. The young star is set to arrive at the League One club to bolster Moore’s attacking options, following Arsenal starlet Tyreece John-Jules – who completed a loan move yesterday – through the door.

Moore’s links with the Hawthorns club are said to have helped Doncaster secure the loan signing of Tulloch ahead of other clubs, with West Brom trusting Moore to help develop their young stars.

Doncaster Rovers’ League One rivals Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town were also interested in Tulloch but it is the Keepmoat Stadium where the England youth international looks set to move.

Tulloch has come through West Brom’s youth academy and after impressive performances for the club’s youth sides, he has started to appear in the first-team picture.

For the Under-18s, Tulloch scored 23 goals in 38 games and for the Under-23s, he netted 14 goals in 47. He has gone on to make five appearances for the senior side and will now be hoping to impress on loan with Doncaster Rovers.

