Ex-QPR man Chay Tilt has joined Macclesfield Town, as announced by their official club website.

The Silkmen are building a new squad and have brought in the winger on a one-year deal.

Tilt, who is 22 years old, was released by QPR last summer and spent last season with Stourbridge and has now made the step up to the National League.

He scored 10 goals and gained six assists in 25 games for the Glassboys last term and has become one of Tim Flowers’ first signings for Macclesfield.

The Cheshire side have been relegated from League Two following a points deduction but have been busy recently adding to their ranks. They have also brought in Wilson Carvalho, Liam Nolan and Marvel Ekpiteta over recent days as they gear up for the new campaign.

Tilt will be hoping to impress with Macc and help them gain promotion back to the Football League.

He started his career at West Bromwich Albion and rose up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns before signing his first professional deal with the Midlands club. He then had a loan spell in the National League at Torquay United four years ago.

He left the Baggies and switched to QPR in 2017 but only featured for the Hoops’ Under-23’s before they parted company with him last year.

Tilt subsequently dropped into non-league with Stourbridge but has now climbed one step back up the ladder to Macclesfield.

