Stoke City are set to loan out Peter Etebo to Galatasaray, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Potters have been looking to offload the midfielder throughout this transfer window and are poised to send him to Turkey.

Etebo, who is 24 years old, has fallen out of favour at the Bet365 Stadium and his impending departure will give Stoke more room to manoeuvre in the transfer window.

The Nigerian international spent the second-half of last season on loan in Spain at Getafe and made 11 appearances for the La Liga side, chipping in with a single goal.

Etebo signed for Stoke in June 2018 following their relegation from the Premier League from Portuguese side Feirense for a fee of around €7.2million.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions for the second-tier side in his first season and scored twice.

Prior to his move to Staffordshire, Etebo started his career in his native country with Warri Wolves and impressed to earn a move to Feirense in 2016.

He made 50 appearances in Portugal and scored eight goals, as well as having a loan spell at Las Palmas. However, it was at the World Cup in Russia where Etebo made a name for himself for Nigeria and that persuaded Stoke to fork out to bring him to England that summer.

However, his time in England hasn’t worked out and he is now Galatasaray-bound.

