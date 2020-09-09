According to a report from the Daily Mail, Swansea City are set to sell playmaker Bersant Celina in a £3m deal, with Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO snapping him up on the cheap.

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is working on a tight budget at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans are having to work around financial restrictions and now, it has emerged that the club are set to sell playmaker Bersant Celina.

Celina has been “sacrificed” by Cooper who needs to sell players before he can bring new ones in. The Kosovan international is reportedly set to make a move to France after Ligue 1 side Dijon FCO agreed to pay £3m to bring an end to Celina’s time in South Wales.

Celina thoroughly impressed under Graham Potter but since the arrival of Cooper, his involvement in the staring 11 has decreased. Towards the end of last season he played more of a bit-part role, but still managed 37 appearances across all competitions.

Since joining Swansea from Manchester City in 2018, Celina has scored 10 goals and laid on 11 assists in 79 appearances across all competitions, either playing on the left-wing or in behind the striker in a centre attacking midfielder role.

Swansea City fans, how do you feel about the proposed sale of Celina? Is he a player you are fine with seeing leave or is he someone the club need to keep? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Bersant Celina - stay or go?