According to a report from Football Insider, Bournemouth have entered the chase for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Upon Charlton Athletic’s relegation to League One, star goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from The Valley. As covered here on The72, a whole host of teams have been linked with Phillips, including Derby County, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

Now, it has been claimed that another Championship side is showing interest in Phillips. Newly relegated Bournemouth are said to be eyeing the Charlton Athletic star this summer as they search for an Aaron Ramsdale replacement.

Ramsdale sealed a return to the Premier League earlier in the transfer window, returning to former club Sheffield United. Now, the Cherries have turned their attention to Phillips as Jason Tindall prepares for the 2020/21 campaign.

Phillips is set to leave Charlton Athletic this summer, with his contract up at the end of the upcoming season. The Addicks are unlikely to be able to keep a hold of the shot-stopper this summer and a transfer back to the Championship looks most likely.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy and after loan spells with Bishop Stortford, Whitehawk and Cheltenham Town, has become their starting ‘keeper.

In total, Phillips has played 102 times for Charlton Athletic, keeping 28 clean sheets. Last season, Phillips played in every minute of the club’s Championship campaign, keeping nine clean sheets.

With Bournemouth showing interest, it will be interesting to see if the newly relegated side look to make an offer before a Championship rival sneaks in.

