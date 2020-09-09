AFC Bournemouth want to sign Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell, as per a report by the Express.

The Cherries are in the hunt for a forward to replace Callum Wilson, who has left the club to join Newcastle United.

Campbell, who is 20 years old, was on Bournemouth’s radar in January when Eddie Howe was their manager.

Their new boss, Jason Tindall, is eager to reignite that interest but his side may have to cough up £10 million to lure the Stoke man down south.

Campbell scored nine goals in all competitions for the Potters last season and helped them secure their Championship status.

He started his career on the books at Manchester City before switching to Stoke in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £1.75 million. He has since 48 appearances altogether for the Staffordshire club and has chipped in with 11 goals.

The ex-England Under-20 international also had a loan spell away from the Bet365 Stadium during the 2018/19 at League One season at Shrewsbury Town.

Campbell is highly-rated by Stoke and they will not want to lose him over the coming weeks, especially to a fellow Championship side. They can take comfort from the fact he signed a new four-and-a-half year deal in January and also turned down interest from elsewhere to pen that contract.

However, the Potters will have a big decision to make if Bournemouth come in with a hefty bid for Campbell.

