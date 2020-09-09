Luton Town are casting an eye over Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola, as per a report by Luton Today.

The youngster played for the Hatters’ Under-21’s side last night in their 0-0 draw against Slough Town.

Babalola, who is 19 years old, is currently on the books at Concord Rangers but will be hoping to impress Luton. He signed for the Beachboys in February on a dual-registration with Brentwood Town.

Concord play their football in the National League South and finished 16th in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to the Essex-based club, Babalola had previously had spells at other non-league sides Woodford Town and Romford FC.

The 6ft 4inc forward has caught the eye of Luton and they will now weigh up a potential move for him, with reinforcements to their Under-21’s side on their agenda.

Nathan Jones is also still keen on signing some more faces to their first-team as they gear up for another season in the Championship.

The Hatters beat Norwich City in the Carabao Cup last time out and will be eager to carry on that winning momentum when they take on Barnsley away this weekend.

Jones told their website after the Canaries win: “Defensively we were good, things we worked on, pressed at the right times and I thought we looked a threat throughout. We had a number of opportunities around the box without really finishing the action, which is probably the only thing we are disappointed with. It was a tough game but we’re delighted with the performance and the result.“



In other Luton news, they are in talks with experienced winger Jacques Maghoma, as per The72.

Confident ahead of the new season, Luton fans?