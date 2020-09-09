Sunderland are weighing up a move for ex-Celtic youngster Liam Burt, as per a report by the Glasgow Evening Times.

The Black Cats have invited the youngster for a trial as they consider a move for him.

Burt, who is 21 years old, has been training with Championship side Barnsley but is now set to take up Sunderland’s offer and try and earn a deal at the Stadium of Light.

The Scotland Under-21 international opted to leave Celtic earlier this summer in search of more regular first-team football.

Burt started his career in the academy at Celtic before switching to rivals Rangers. He went onto make three appearances for the Ibrox club and also had loan spells away in the Scottish Championship Dumbarton and Alloa Atletic to gain some experience.

He was then released by Rangers in May last year and subsequently re-joined Celtic on a free transfer. However, his first-team opportunities have been scarce with the Hoops and he chose to leave Neil Lennon’s side despite still having a year left on his contract there.

Barnsley took him in after he left Celtic Park and are still believed to be keen on signing him. However, it is now Sunderland’s turn to cast an eye over him on trial and see if they want to offer him a deal.

Burt would give the Black Cats more options and depth in midfield as they gear up for another year in League One.

Should Sunderland sign Burt?