According to Fleetwood Today, Middlesbrough defender Sam Stubbs is set for a permanent switch to Fleetwood Town.

Middlesbrough are not blessed with a number of options in the centre of defence, with just Dael Fry and Grant Hall the only recognised first-team centre-backs. Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair have been utilised there in pre-season despite their natural positions being right-back and central-midfield respectively.

So it comes as a surprise Middlesbrough are to sell defender Sam Stubbs to Fleetwood Town. The defender played a part in pre-season under Boro boss Neil Warnock and was given a squad number for the up and coming season.

The 21-year old arrived at Boro from Wigan in 2018 and has played three times for the Teessiders in his two years at the club. However, he is yet to make an appearance in the league, instead being utilised in various cup competitions.

Stubbs came through the academy at Everton and is the son of former-Toffees defender Alan Stubbs. He has enjoyed successful loan spells away from Middlesbrough, plying his trade at Notts County, Hamilton Academical and ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands.

But he looks set to secure his first move to the EFL after Middlesbrough and is to sign for Fleetwood on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Joey Barton’s side were looking for a new centre-back to provide cover and they look to have found their man. Barton had a number of options last season but the majority had been on loan deals and have since returned to their parent clubs.