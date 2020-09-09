QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is stalling over a new deal, as per a report by Sky Sports.

He is eager to join Crystal Palace and is hoping that the Premier League side make a make for him before the end of the transfer window.

The Eagles have already signed Eberechi Eze from the Hoops and could raid them again.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, saw a move to Belgian side Club Brugge collapse earlier in the transfer window and may still leave the London club for the right price. He only has a year left on his current contract with Mark Warburton’s side.

The pacey winger has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 10 goals in 84 games.

His impressive past campaign has meant he has caught the eye of a few clubs and QPR are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs.

Losing Osayi-Samuel would be a big blow to Warburton’s side, especially after losing Eze. They have so far signed Luke Amos, George Thomas, Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes and are in the hunt for some new signings to prepare for the new season.

They are now after Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as covered by The72.

Will QPR keep Osayi-Samuel?