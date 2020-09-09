MK Dons have made a ‘lucrative’ offer to free agent midfielder Scott Fraser, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons are looking to persuade the Scotsman to stay in League One next season.

Fraser, who is 25 years old, is available after leaving Burton Albion when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his options. He has been linked with the likes of Barnsley and Sunderland this summer, as per The72.

MK Dons face competition from Hibernian to sign him, with Jack Ross’ side eager to bring him back up to Scotland.

Fraser was a key player for Burton over the past two seasons and scored 16 goals in 81 games for the Brewers. He joined the third tier side in July 2018 on a two-year deal that expired earlier in the transfer window.

Before his move to Burton, Fraser had spent his whole career to date at Dundee United. He rose up through the youth ranks there and went onto play 106 games, scoring 15 goals.

MK Dons have signed the likes of Richard Keogh, Carlton Morris, Warren O’Hora, Louis Thompson, Daniel Hardie and Lasse Sorensen this summer but are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for another season in League One.

Fraser was a standout player for Burton over the past two years and would be a great signing for Russell Martin’s side. However, they will have to see off interest from Hibs to land him.

