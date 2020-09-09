Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has moved to bid farewell to Watford supporters after securing a move to Premier League side Everton.

I would like to thanks @WatfordFC for giving me the opportunity to play and to be successful in the Premier League, I felt adopted by the fans from day one.Thank you for your support during these 4 years. I wish you the best and a speedy return to the Premier League 1234 #always — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) September 8, 2020

After four years at Vicarage Road, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has left Watford. The French midfielder has secured a move to Premier League side Everton following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship.

As per a report from the BBC, Doucoure’s move is said to have cost Everton £20m. He arrives at Goodison Park as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield overhaul, joining the Toffees alongside Napoli midfielder Allan and Colombian superstar James Rodriguez, who signs from Real Madrid.

Upon the confirmation of his move to Everton, Doucoure moved to bid farewell to Watford supporters. Doucoure thanked the club’s fans for all their support during his time with the club and sent them his best wishes, wishing them good luck for the upcoming season as they fight to get back into the Premier League.

In his time with Watford, Doucoure went on to notch up 141 appearances for the club. Playing in the middle of the park, the Frenchman has scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists across all competitions.