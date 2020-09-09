As per a report from Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 08/09, 18:39), Derby County are eyeing a possible move for AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir after talks over the signing of Kamil Jozwiak ‘stalled”.

This summer, Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has been looking to add a new winger to his ranks.

?Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak has been heavily linked with a move to Pride Park and the Rams seemed to be offered a big boost in their pursuit of the Lech Poznan man when he expressed his desire to leave the club, as covered here on The72.

Now, a report from Sky Sports News has claimed that Derby’s talks over the signing of Jozwiak have stalled, causing them to look elsewhere. With the Rams’ proposed move to Jozwiak seemingly on hold, AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir is rumoured to be on their radar.

Derby County are said to be lining up a move for Grandsir as Cocu steps up his search for a new winger.

Grandsir, 24, has been with Monaco for two years, joining the club from ESTAC Troyes in 2018. Since signing, the winger has played in 18 games for the club, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

He has spent the last year and a half on loan away from Monaco, spending time with RC Strasbourg and Stade Brest.

Now, with Derby County lining up a move, it will be interesting to see if Grandsir makes a move to Pride Park this summer or if the Rams are able to reignite their chase for Jozwiak.

