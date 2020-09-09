According to a report from Goal, Manchester United’s young midfielder James Garner is in talks over a loan move to Huddersfield Town.

As covered here on The72, reports have claimed that Manchester United starlet James Garner has been attracting significant Championship interest. The likes of Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City have both been linked, as have Huddersfield Town.

Now, it has been reported that Garner is in talks over a temporary move to the Terriers. Carlos Corberan has already brought in one Manchester United player, signing ‘keeper Joel Pereira on loan. However, he might not be the only Red Devil joining Huddersfield on loan.

Talks are said to be taking place over a potential loan deal for Garner. Plenty of other clubs are also keen though. As mentioned earlier, both Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea have been linked and Goal also says Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are showing interest.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to send Garner out on loan for next season to allow him to get more consistent minutes at first-team level.

Garner played six times across all competitions last season, with four coming in the Europa League. He made the breakthrough into the senior side after an impressive start to the season with the Under-23s, in which he netted eight goals in 10 games from midfield.

Huddersfield Town fans, would you welcome the loan signing of Garner? Let us know what your thoughts are on a possible deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the loan signing of Garner?