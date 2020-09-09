Serie A side Udinese Calcio have confirmed the return of former Sheffield Wednesday and Watford attacker Fernando Forestieri on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, Fernando Forestieri’s five-year stint with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end. The Italian forward has been on the lookout for a new club since and now, it has been confirmed that he has rejoined one of his former sides.

Forestieri has returned to Italy to link up with Serie A side Udinese Calcio for a second stint. The attacker left the club in August 2012 to join Watford and has been playing in England since. Now, he returns to Udinese, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, keeping him there until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement of Forestieri’s arrival, Udinese boss Pierpaolo Marino welcomed the attacker back to the club. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Forestieri is an old acquaintance of the Udinese world. He left as a promising youngster and returns with the certainty of being able to make a great technical and qualitative contribution to the team.”

Forestieri’s eight-year stint in England has come to an end and will now be looking to impress back in Italy. With Watford, Forestieri played in 92 games, scoring 21 goals and laying on 23 assists before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

With the Hillsborough club, Fernando Forestieri played 134 times, netting 40 goals and providing 18 assists.

