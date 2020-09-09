As per a report from Stoke On Trent Live, Barnsley forward Jacob Brown is set to join Championship rivals Stoke City, amid strong links with a move away from the club.

Barnsley attacker Jacob Brown has been attracting transfer interest from some of the Tykes’ fellow Championship sides. The likes of Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are said to have been keeping an eye on Brown this summer.

Now, it has emerged that Brown is on the brink of completing a move away from Oakwell. The Barnsley forward is rumoured to be on the verge of joining Stoke City. The Potters are set to make Brown their fifth signing of the summer, following John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox and James Chester through the doors.

Brown, 22, emerged as one of Barnsley’s star players over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The attacker, who can play on the wing or through the middle, scored three goals and laid on 10 assists in 42 Championship games, also finding the back of the net against Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup.

Brown joined the club as a youngster and has been with Barnsley ever since, excluding a loan spell with Chesterfield. Overall, Brown has scored 12 goals and laid on 16 assists across all competitions for the club, playing in 82 games along the way.

