Scottish Premiership high-flyers Hibernian have completed the signing of goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan deal from Queens Park Rangers according to reports on the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old Enfield-born stopper has failed to break into the QPR side since joining the club from Colchester United last summer. The player has now set his sights upon claiming the number one jersey at Hibernian after joining the club until the end of the season.

Barnes will challenge Isreali international keeper and Hibs fans’ favourite Ofir Marciano for his place in goal at Easter Road. The loanee faces a real challenge for first team opportunities with fellow keeper Marciano currently in exceptional form for Hibernian.

After failing to make the grade at Fulham as a teenager, Barnes dropped into non-league football with Bedford Town to launch his senior career. The keeper spent just months with The Eagles before impressing during a trial at English Football League club Colchester United. Barnes made 30 first team appearances for The U’s prior to his move to QPR last summer.

Barnes has joined a Hibernian side who have started the season really well under the guidance of Jack Ross. The Leith-based club are currently occupying second position in the Scottish Premiership table after collecting 13 points from six matches.