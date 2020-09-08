Bournemouth have had a £2m bid rejected for Ipswich Town’s Kayden Jackson according to a report from Football Insider.

The 26-year-old striker started with the Guiseley youth team before being signed up by Bradford City. He’d be released before getting a professional contract and so moved onto Albion Sports. Jackson would move onto Swindon Town though he never made a league appearance for them, instead being shipped out on loan to Swindon Supermarine and Oxford City. He’d then head to non-league football and play for Tamworth and Wrexham before returning to the EFL with Barnsley. Jackson wouldn’t make a league appearance for them and went on loan to Grimsby Town. He’d then move to Accrington Stanley and impressed enough to earn a move to Ipswich Town.

Jackson has been impressive for Ipswich since they were relegated to Sky Bet League One but his future with the club is in doubt. His contract is set to expire next season and he has turned down a new deal with them. During the summer, he has been linked with moves away from the club and a return to the Sky Bet Championship.

The latest team to be linked with a move for Jackson is Bournemouth. They are keen to sign a new striker after the sold Callum Wilson to Newcastle United earlier in the week. This report states they made a bid worth £2m for him but that Ipswich have rejected the deal. Now, we’ll have to see if Bournemouth go back with an increased offer for the striker.

Would Jackson be a good signing for Bournemouth?