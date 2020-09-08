Conor Masterson has signed a new two-year contract with QPR as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland U21s, started his career in his native country playing for Lucan United. He would move to Liverpool as a 16-year-old for a 90K fee but he would never play a competitive game for the Reds. He did get included in some squads, notably in the Champions League match against Manchester City in 2018.

However, Masterson was released in 2019 and would go on to sign for QPR. He wouldn’t become a regular for the R’s last season but he did make 12 appearances for them and was able to show that he could become a key defender for them in future. With Grant Hall leaving the club this summer, it is an ideal opportunity for him to break through into the first team. And the faith in Masterson has been proven with him penning a new two-year contract.

Masterson, who celebrates his birthday today, said: “This is a nice birthday present and I’m buzzing!

“I have enjoyed every moment at QPR, the opportunities I have had and I am grateful to be able to sign a new deal.

“At Liverpool I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot but I needed to play first-team football and QPR gave me that opportunity.

“I was nervous at the time but I was excited as well to join QPR. I just wanted to get into it and I have always said that as soon as I got here, the welcome I had from the club was great.

“It was a good fit for me.”

