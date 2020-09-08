Aston Villa will cool their interest in AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King if they complete the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Villa have been linked with the Norway international over recent days but have turned their attentions to Watkins.

Dean Smith’s side are closing in on an initial £28 million deal to lure Watkins to Villa Park from the Bees.

This is a boost to Bournemouth’s hopes of keeping King. However, there is no doubt he will be attracting interest from other clubs as well after the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship.

King, who is 28 years old, scored six goals in all competitions for them last season as they slipped out of the Premier League. He joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

The pacey forward started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

King made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

King is unlikely to join Aston Villa in this transfer window as they look to seal their big-money deal for Watkins. However, the Cherries can’t rest easy yet.

