Celtic are set to make another move for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership champions saw their first bid for the Addicks’ man rejected. However, they are poised to go in again with an improved £400,000 plus add-ons move.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, is in the final year of his contract at the Valley and Lee Bowyer’s side are facing a big task in keeping hold of him in this transfer window.

Luton Town saw a similar offer to Celtic’s also rebuffed earlier this summer with Charlton holding firm.

He broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

Celtic are now eager to lure him up to Scotland and set to test Charlton’s resolve again.

Will Celtic get Doughty?