QPR would ‘listen to offers’ for goalkeeper Joe Lumley, as per a report by West London Sport.

The stopper is entering the final year of his contract with the London club and could potentially available for the right price. He has been linked with a move to the fellow Championship side Birmingham City in this transfer window, as covered by The72.

QPR’s number one Liam Kelly has three years left on his contract, whilst Sieng Dieng is ready to compete for a first-team spot now after impressing on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has been on the books of the R’s since joining them as a youngster in 2010, having previously been on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since made 71 appearances for the Hoops over the past 10 years in all competitions, as well as spending a lot of time out on loan in the lower leagues.

Lumley has had stints at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool in the past.

QPR have just loaned out Dillon Barnes to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and could let Lumley go as well now as they restructure their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

They take on Nottingham Forest at home this weekend and will be eager to kick-start the campaign with all three points.

