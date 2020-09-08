Luton Town are in talks with free agent winger Jacques Maghoma, according to a report by Football Insider.

Wycombe Wanderers are also in discussions with the DR Congo international as he considers his next move.

Maghoma, who is 32 years old, is available after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and could be set to stay in the Championship.

Luton have so far signed the likes of Jordan Clark, James Bree, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies but are in the hunt for a couple of new signings to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Maghoma is vastly experienced in the Football League and would be a shrewd signing for either the Hatters or Wycombe.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never played for their first-team. Instead, he left Spurs in 2009 for Burton Albion and became a key player for the Brewers.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in 2013 and he spent two years at Hillsborough, scoring four goals in 66 matches.

Maghoma then moved to Birmingham five years ago and since played 180 games for the Blues, chipping in with 21 goals.

He made 21 appearances for the Blues last term under Pep Clotet but has spent the past few months weighing up his next club.

Luton are gearing up for their second season in the second tier, whereas Wycombe are preparing for their first ever campaign at that level.

