Aston Villa are closing in on a huge transfer deal for Brentford star Ollie Watkins as confirmed by Phil McNulty.

The deal is said to be worth around £28million which could rise to £33million with add-ons. Villa have been chasing Watkins for much of this transfer window and it finally seems like the deal is edging ever closer.

The 24-year-old scored 26 league goals for the Bees last season in what was a hugely impressive Championship campaign for the former Exeter City striker.

Brentford ultimately failed to win promotion as they lost out in the play-off final to Fulham meaning Watkins was always likely to depart the club due to a host of Premier League clubs monitoring him.

Following months of negotiations it now looks at though the deal will happen which will see Watkins be reunited with former manager Dean Smith who was in charge at Brentford before he took the hotseat at Villa Park.

Villa had also shown interest in Callum Wilson but he opted for a move to Newcastle United from Bournemouth although the Midlands club’s first priority was always Watkins.

There are also reports this morning that Villa are looking to bid around £16million for Josh King from the Cherries but this could change now they seem to have won the race for Watkins.

Whether Smith decides to try and bring in King as well as Watkins remains to be seen but the Villa boss will be keen to avoid last season’s scenario where they spent a huge amount of money and only managed to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth.

